Previous
246 / 365
Blueberry or Bilberry
I noticed these lovely blue berries on a shrub at the country park this morning. The iPad lookup told me it was either blueberry or bilberry.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6193
photos
163
followers
110
following
67% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blueberry
,
country-park
,
bilberry
