Previous
Blueberry or Bilberry by pamknowler
246 / 365

Blueberry or Bilberry

I noticed these lovely blue berries on a shrub at the country park this morning. The iPad lookup told me it was either blueberry or bilberry.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact