Previous
250 / 365
Hydrangea leaves
I look out of our lounge window and see the last few leaves on the hydrangea shrub. What beautiful colours soon to disappear sadly as the leaves are falling as I look out.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
2
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2025 9:50am
Tags
colours
,
autumn
,
hydrangeas
,
leaves-falling
