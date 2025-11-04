Previous
Hydrangea leaves by pamknowler
250 / 365

Hydrangea leaves

I look out of our lounge window and see the last few leaves on the hydrangea shrub. What beautiful colours soon to disappear sadly as the leaves are falling as I look out.
4th November 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
