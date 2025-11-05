Previous
November Daisy by pamknowler
November Daisy

It has been very mild this week and suddenly daisies have appeared in the grass at the country park. I was pleased to see a fly on the Daisy. I am enjoying the mild weather - it won’t last! 🤪
Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
