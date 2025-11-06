Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Parasola
This tiny fungi was nestled in the grass and I almost stepped on it. So tiny and delicate.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6201
photos
163
followers
110
following
69% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
tiny
,
delicate
,
parasola
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful!
November 6th, 2025
