Parasola by pamknowler
252 / 365

Parasola

This tiny fungi was nestled in the grass and I almost stepped on it. So tiny and delicate.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful!
November 6th, 2025  
