Previous
254 / 365
Common Hawthorn
This tree is covered in berries - such a beautiful deep red. The birds will have a feast!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
69% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2025 11:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
red-berries
,
common-hawthorn
,
winter-food
Jennifer
ace
What a beautiful colour they are and a lovely shine - you've captured them so nicely in the light.
November 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow so many berries
November 8th, 2025
