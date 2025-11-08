Previous
Common Hawthorn by pamknowler
254 / 365

Common Hawthorn

This tree is covered in berries - such a beautiful deep red. The birds will have a feast!
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Jennifer ace
What a beautiful colour they are and a lovely shine - you've captured them so nicely in the light.
November 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow so many berries
November 8th, 2025  
