Sunshine and clouds by pamknowler
255 / 365

Sunshine and clouds

A strange walk yesterday with a dark cloudy sky and suddenly the sun peeped out. It looked as if rain was about to happen but thankfully we got home in the dry. It’s as if we are getting April showers in November.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2025  
