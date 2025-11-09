Sign up
255 / 365
Sunshine and clouds
A strange walk yesterday with a dark cloudy sky and suddenly the sun peeped out. It looked as if rain was about to happen but thankfully we got home in the dry. It’s as if we are getting April showers in November.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
clouds
,
sunshine
,
rain-threatened
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 9th, 2025
