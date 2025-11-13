Sign up
258 / 365
Time for our walk mum?
We are late getting out today as I am waiting for a delivery. George not happy and just sits looking at me with those sad eyes - get a move on mum! 🤪🤪🤪
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
1
1
Pam Knowler
Diana
ace
Such an adorable begging look!
November 13th, 2025
