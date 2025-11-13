Previous
Time for our walk mum? by pamknowler
258 / 365

Time for our walk mum?

We are late getting out today as I am waiting for a delivery. George not happy and just sits looking at me with those sad eyes - get a move on mum! 🤪🤪🤪
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
70% complete

Diana ace
Such an adorable begging look!
November 13th, 2025  
