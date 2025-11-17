Sign up
259 / 365
Christmas Cactus
My Christmas Cactus is flowering early and is looking lovely covered with these strange shaped flowers. I have had this cactus for many years now and every year it comes into bloom just before Christmas. An early present for me!
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6210
photos
164
followers
110
following
70% complete
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
254
1679
255
256
1680
257
258
259
Views
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2025 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas-cactus
,
lovely-colour
,
early-flowering
