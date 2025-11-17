Previous
Christmas Cactus by pamknowler
Christmas Cactus

My Christmas Cactus is flowering early and is looking lovely covered with these strange shaped flowers. I have had this cactus for many years now and every year it comes into bloom just before Christmas. An early present for me!
Pam Knowler

