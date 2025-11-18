Sign up
260 / 365
Waiting in hope
George has to wait for any dog coming up behind us. This was a little girl dog who just did not want to know! Poor George! 🤪
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6212
photos
164
followers
110
following
71% complete
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
255
256
1680
257
258
259
1681
260
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2025 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
waiting
,
george
,
girl-dog
,
not-interested
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Cutie!
November 18th, 2025
