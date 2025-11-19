Previous
Steps in the woods by pamknowler
261 / 365

Steps in the woods

Another shot from yesterday’s sunny walk. I love this pathway through the woods. George always on the lookout for squirrels and chases them if he spots one. He can’t understand when they run up a tree! 🤪
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
71% complete

