Too cold for a bath mum by pamknowler
262 / 365

Too cold for a bath mum

Waiting in for a parcel delivery and George is telling me it’s time for his walk. He looks so grubby and scruffy but I think it’s too cold to give him a bath today. Lucky boy! 🤪
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana
He's so cute!
November 20th, 2025  
Rosie Kind
Such a little sweetie
November 20th, 2025  
