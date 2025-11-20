Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Too cold for a bath mum
Waiting in for a parcel delivery and George is telling me it’s time for his walk. He looks so grubby and scruffy but I think it’s too cold to give him a bath today. Lucky boy! 🤪
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6214
photos
164
followers
110
following
Tags
dirty
,
george
,
scruffy
,
no-bath
Diana
ace
He's so cute!
November 20th, 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
Such a little sweetie
November 20th, 2025
