A sprinkling of snow by pamknowler
2 / 365

A sprinkling of snow

I woke this morning to a sprinkling of snow. Just a light fall and hopefully it will disappear quickly although the temperature might make it freeze. I had better scrape it off my car before it freezes and gets icy.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
