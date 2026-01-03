Previous
Full moon in the morning by pamknowler
Full moon in the morning

When I looked out of the window this morning I was surprised to see the moon still in the sky looking huge. I got my full frame camera out and dusted it off and went out into the minus 2 degrees garden and took some photos. My problem came when I tried to upload the photos into LR. It’s so long since I last did this that I have forgotten how to do it! So this is processed in my Pictures but definitely not as good as the editing in LR. I will have to google it later as I want to use my big camera again!
Pam Knowler

