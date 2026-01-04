Sign up
4 / 365
Fat pigeon
I put meal worms out for the robins and blackbirds but so far all I have had visiting have been a pair of magpies and this fat pigeon. Oh well they are all hungry in this cold weather!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6226
photos
163
followers
109
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
basket
,
pigeon
,
mealworms
