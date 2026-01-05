Previous
George in the snow by pamknowler
George in the snow

We woke up to snow this morning and temperature of minus 4 degrees. George didn’t notice the cold - well he does have a thick fur coat!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Steve Chappell ace
Aw, great shot
January 5th, 2026  
