Previous
5 / 365
George in the snow
We woke up to snow this morning and temperature of minus 4 degrees. George didn’t notice the cold - well he does have a thick fur coat!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
365 year 14
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5th January 2026 9:38am
snow
george
minus-4
Steve Chappell
Aw, great shot
January 5th, 2026
