Previous
Blue wings by pamknowler
6 / 365

Blue wings

I seem to have a pair of magpies who are constantly visiting my garden after the meal worms. I am amazed at how blue the markings are on the wings and tail. I had thought they were just black and white.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh he is handsome. I sure thought they were black & white too.
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact