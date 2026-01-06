Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Blue wings
I seem to have a pair of magpies who are constantly visiting my garden after the meal worms. I am amazed at how blue the markings are on the wings and tail. I had thought they were just black and white.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6229
photos
162
followers
108
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
1
1682
2
3
4
5
1683
6
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2026 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-and-white
,
magpie
,
blue-wings
Lou Ann
ace
Oh he is handsome. I sure thought they were black & white too.
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close