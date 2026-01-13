Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Put the camera down mum
George had a haircut today and is looking much tidier- he was looking like a sheep. I was trying to get a shot of him standing to show the full effect but he wasn't playing! He still looks grubby. Maybe another bath! Oh no George I am so cruel!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
haircut
,
george
,
grubby
