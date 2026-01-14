Previous
Female blackcap by pamknowler
Female blackcap

It’s very difficult to see this tiny bird as its colour blends in with the background. A new visitor this week and a delight to see. A female blackcap loving the mealworms. Fingers crossed the male visits soon!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
