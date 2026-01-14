Sign up
14 / 365
Female blackcap
It’s very difficult to see this tiny bird as its colour blends in with the background. A new visitor this week and a delight to see. A female blackcap loving the mealworms. Fingers crossed the male visits soon!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 year 14
Tags
garden
,
female-blackcap
