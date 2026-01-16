Previous
Eurasian Magpie by pamknowler
16 / 365

Eurasian Magpie

Another image of the magpie who is our regular visitor. He loves the mealworms. Amazing how blue his feathers are. Finally worked out uploading from card into LR. If you don't use it you loose it - very true!!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
