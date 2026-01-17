Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
Orchid
Raining today so I thought I would have a play in LR and then in Topaz Textures Effects. I had forgotten how much I enjoy doing this.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
orchid
,
lr
,
topaz-textures-effects
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
January 17th, 2026
