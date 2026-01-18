Sign up
18 / 365
Overflow
We could hear the water rushing down the overflow from the car park. So different from a few weeks ago when it was completely dry. Yes we have had rain!!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
rain
,
reservoir
,
overflow
,
water-rushing
