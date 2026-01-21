Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Look behind you!
I put the mealworms out and within minutes the magpies, pigeons, robins, blackbirds and even the blackcap came down to feed. I liked this shot of the magpie on the fence behind my owl. If he was real I think he would see off all these visitors! 🤣
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
magpie
,
mealworms
,
birds-feeding
