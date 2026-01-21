Previous
Look behind you! by pamknowler
20 / 365

Look behind you!

I put the mealworms out and within minutes the magpies, pigeons, robins, blackbirds and even the blackcap came down to feed. I liked this shot of the magpie on the fence behind my owl. If he was real I think he would see off all these visitors! 🤣
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact