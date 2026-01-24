Previous
Adventure by pamknowler
23 / 365

Adventure

The sun shone today and we had a very muddy walk through the woods. George ran off into the woods on an adventure. As long as he could see us he was fine. He soon ran back to us when some dogs came along and he wanted to say hello.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
George is an adventurous fellow! He stands out with his beautiful white coat.
January 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact