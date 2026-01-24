Sign up
23 / 365
Adventure
The sun shone today and we had a very muddy walk through the woods. George ran off into the woods on an adventure. As long as he could see us he was fine. He soon ran back to us when some dogs came along and he wanted to say hello.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6249
photos
162
followers
108
following
6% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2026 12:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
woods
,
george
,
adventure
,
muddy
KV
ace
George is an adventurous fellow! He stands out with his beautiful white coat.
January 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 24th, 2026
