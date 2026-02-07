Previous
Flash of Red 7 by pamknowler
34 / 365

Flash of Red 7

Todays word is Foliage which I have found very difficult to convert to black and white. Foliage really needs colour to show it off. In the end I chose this image of the reservoir at Sywell showing foliage in the foreground.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sky !
February 7th, 2026  
