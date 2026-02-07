Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Flash of Red 7
Todays word is Foliage which I have found very difficult to convert to black and white. Foliage really needs colour to show it off. In the end I chose this image of the reservoir at Sywell showing foliage in the foreground.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6262
photos
161
followers
106
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
1687
29
1688
30
31
32
33
34
6
1
365 year 14
Public
foliage
,
sywell-resevoir
,
for2026
,
feb26words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful sky !
February 7th, 2026
