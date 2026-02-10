Sign up
37 / 365
Flash of Red 10
Word of the day Negative Space. Not sure about this one but it looks like a lot of space around the couple.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
0
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6267
photos
161
followers
106
following
Tags
negative-space
,
country-park
,
sywell-resevoir
,
for2026
,
feb26words
