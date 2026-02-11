Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Flash of Red 11
Word of the day Framing.
I thought George was perfectly framed by the fence and the leaves with his eyes showing. He really is a nosy boy and watches the neighbours over the fence all the time.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6268
photos
161
followers
106
following
