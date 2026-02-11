Previous
Flash of Red 11 by pamknowler
38 / 365

Flash of Red 11

Word of the day Framing.

I thought George was perfectly framed by the fence and the leaves with his eyes showing. He really is a nosy boy and watches the neighbours over the fence all the time.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Pam Knowler

