49 / 365
Flash of Red 22
Word of the day - Calm
Here is George who has crashed out after a mad half hour killing his bed and attacking the holiday adverts on TV. A moment of calm.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6280
photos
159
followers
106
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2026 10:14pm
calm
george
for2026
feb26words
after-the-madness
