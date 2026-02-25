Previous
Flash of Red 25 by pamknowler
52 / 365

Flash of Red 25

Word of the Day - Golden

This was a glorious golden sunset. So pleased to catch the people in the beam across the water to the beach. Difficult to show golden in black and white.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Pam Knowler

