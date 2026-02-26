Previous
Flash of Red 26 by pamknowler
Flash of Red 26

Word of the day - Retro.

I love this photo of my mum - I think she is in her 20s. What a stylish look she has especially her ankle socks!! Of course she is wearing a hat - everyone did back then.
26th February 2026

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
14% complete

Photo Details

Wonderful!
