Previous
53 / 365
Flash of Red 26
Word of the day - Retro.
I love this photo of my mum - I think she is in her 20s. What a stylish look she has especially her ankle socks!! Of course she is wearing a hat - everyone did back then.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
retro
,
mum
,
stylish
,
for2026
,
feb26words
,
ankle-socks
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
February 26th, 2026
