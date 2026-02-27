Flash of Red 27

In my dreams!! This is the holiday cottage we visit as often as possible which is in Higher Clovelly near where my niece Ruth lives. Our first visit was in lockdown when we spent 3 months in Devon as we had to get out of our house due to leaking pipes under the kitchen floor causing damage on the whole of the ground floor. A magical Spring time - weather unbelievable and we were away from the chaos in our house. We had a lovely lockdown!! I have booked 10 days in May to go down this year but I fear it may be our last time as Pete the owner is very unwell and I feel they may take the cottage off the holiday rental listing. Also the 6 hour plus drive is getting a bit much for me. So this is my "home" in Devon which I love - how I would love to live there!!