55 / 365
Flash of Red 28
Word of the day - Thoughtful
I decided to end this month with one of my favourite images of my gorgeous Finlay. He was such a handsome boy and so photogenic. Still miss his gentle ways.
I have enjoyed going down memory lane this month. The weather has been so wet that I have not been taking many shots outside. Hurry up Spring!!
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6286
photos
159
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th March 2017 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
handsome
,
thoughtful
,
finlay
,
gorgeous-boy
,
for2026
,
feb26words
