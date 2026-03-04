Previous
Rainbow 4 by pamknowler
59 / 365

Rainbow 4

Yellow.
I know this plant as Hypericum but the iPhone lookup says it is St. John’s Wort which was a surprise. A low growing shrub covered with gorgeous yellow flowers. I think it’s a happy shrub! I do love yellow!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Photo Details

