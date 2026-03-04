Sign up
59 / 365
Rainbow 4
Yellow.
I know this plant as Hypericum but the iPhone lookup says it is St. John’s Wort which was a surprise. A low growing shrub covered with gorgeous yellow flowers. I think it’s a happy shrub! I do love yellow!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
yellow
,
shrub
,
hypericum
,
st-johns-wort
,
rainbow-2026
