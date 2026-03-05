Previous
Rainbow 5 by pamknowler
60 / 365

Rainbow 5

Green.
I love the shape of the fern uncurling. A shot from the garden of our holiday cottage in Devon which has lots of ferns as you walk into the woods. Looking forward to our holiday in May!
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Babs ace
Beautiful. Beautiful fern unfurling. Springing to life after the cold winter.
March 5th, 2026  
