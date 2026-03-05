Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Rainbow 5
Green.
I love the shape of the fern uncurling. A shot from the garden of our holiday cottage in Devon which has lots of ferns as you walk into the woods. Looking forward to our holiday in May!
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th May 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
fern
,
garden
,
hugglepit
,
rainbow-2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Beautiful fern unfurling. Springing to life after the cold winter.
March 5th, 2026
