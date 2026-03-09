Previous
Rainbow 9 by pamknowler
64 / 365

Rainbow 9

Red.

I saw these boots on Facebook and thought they looked lovely. Lots of great reviews. Perfect for a birthday present for my sister. I ordered them not realising they were coming from China and it took 6 weeks for them to arrive. What a disappointment! The boots did not look as good as those pictured - in fact the strap was yellow not tan! Definitely not the same quality. Barbara wore them once and said it felt like she was walking on the ground with every stone felt. She said the boots were ok but they have disappeared upstairs never to be seen again! I have always preferred going to a shoe shop rather than buying shoes online. I think I was right and won’t be doing it again! A disappointing birthday present.
9th March 2026

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a shame can you send them back
March 9th, 2026  
Annie D ace
How sad - they look so comfortable - there are some things I am comfortable buying online and others I like to go in store - it is hard with all the choices we have nowadays.
March 9th, 2026  
