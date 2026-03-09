Rainbow 9

Red.



I saw these boots on Facebook and thought they looked lovely. Lots of great reviews. Perfect for a birthday present for my sister. I ordered them not realising they were coming from China and it took 6 weeks for them to arrive. What a disappointment! The boots did not look as good as those pictured - in fact the strap was yellow not tan! Definitely not the same quality. Barbara wore them once and said it felt like she was walking on the ground with every stone felt. She said the boots were ok but they have disappeared upstairs never to be seen again! I have always preferred going to a shoe shop rather than buying shoes online. I think I was right and won’t be doing it again! A disappointing birthday present.