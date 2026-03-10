Previous
Rainbow 10 by pamknowler
65 / 365

Rainbow 10

Orange.

My niece Ruth in her fabulous orange coat! You couldn’t loose her in a crowd! 🤣

Thanks for your comments on yesterday’s image. I knew I shouldn’t buy from Facebook but I was lured by the pretty picture of the boots! Lesson learned - finally!
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
