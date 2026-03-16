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71 / 365
Rainbow 16
Red
Another oldie re-edited. We had such fun getting these images with the glasses hanging and swinging splashing the water.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th February 2017 1:33pm
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red
,
glasses
,
water
,
splashing
,
rainbow2026
Babs
ace
Wow huge fav
March 16th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Love this!
March 16th, 2026
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