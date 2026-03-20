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Rainbow 20 by pamknowler
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Rainbow 20

Blue.

My niece Ruth in her blue dungarees. She has her pet Muscovy duck Pablo under her arm. He loves Ruth but is not keen on anyone else especially the postman! 🤣 Pablo is huge and I find him very scary! 🤣
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 20th, 2026  
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