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75 / 365
Rainbow 20
Blue.
My niece Ruth in her blue dungarees. She has her pet Muscovy duck Pablo under her arm. He loves Ruth but is not keen on anyone else especially the postman! 🤣 Pablo is huge and I find him very scary! 🤣
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Album
365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2025 11:46am
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blue
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ruth
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pablo
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dungarees
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muscovy-duck
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rainbow2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
March 20th, 2026
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