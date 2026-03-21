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Rainbow 21
Purple
Splash!! I love this image as it looks like a lady singing to me. An old image re-edited.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6308
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158
followers
104
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Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th January 2017 1:20pm
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purple
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splash
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lady-singing
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rainbow2026
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