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77 / 365
Rainbow 22
Pink
My favourite shot of Finlay in the heather. Many treats were used to get this shot. What a gorgeous boy he was. This holiday in Derbyshire was the best for heather I have ever seen.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
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@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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pink
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