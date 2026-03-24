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79 / 365
Rainbow 24
Orange.
Driving around in Nova Scotia with Louise and Ken in October 2018. I was thrilled to see so many pumpkins everywhere.
Such a fabulous holiday with so many wonderful memories!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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ILCE-7RM2
Taken
15th October 2018 12:53pm
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orange
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pumpkins
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2018
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nova-scotia
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louise-and-ken
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rainbow-2026
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