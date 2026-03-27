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Rainbow 27 by pamknowler
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Rainbow 27

Blue

A Blue Jay in Louise and Ken's garden in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Another oldie - I am enjoying going through my old images and using some I didn't edit at the time.
Just how many peanuts can a Blue Jay get into his mouth?
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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