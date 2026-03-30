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Rainbow 30 by pamknowler
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Rainbow 30

Red.

Finally my camellia bud has opened. Can’t make up my mind if this is red or dark pink but I decided to use it today as red. What do you think?

So pleased the camellia is finally blooming!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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