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85 / 365
Rainbow 30
Red.
Finally my camellia bud has opened. Can’t make up my mind if this is red or dark pink but I decided to use it today as red. What do you think?
So pleased the camellia is finally blooming!
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
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30th March 2026 9:45am
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red
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garden
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camellia
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rainbow-2026
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maybe-pink
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