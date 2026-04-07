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George 7 by pamknowler
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George 7

George is a creature of habit and whenever we get to the park and he gets onto grass he starts to roll on his back in ecstasy! 🤪 He ends up getting mud on his back! Why did I get a white dog? 🤪
Day 7 of my month of George.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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