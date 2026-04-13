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George 13 by pamknowler
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George 13

George drinking out of the dirty bird bath after all the birds have had their baths!! He has clean water in his bowl fresh every day but seems to enjoy a dirty drink!
Day 13 of a month of George. Struggling a bit now - it seems like a long month!!
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Lou Ann ace
I love this. It’s such a great shot!
April 13th, 2026  
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