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George 13
George drinking out of the dirty bird bath after all the birds have had their baths!! He has clean water in his bowl fresh every day but seems to enjoy a dirty drink!
Day 13 of a month of George. Struggling a bit now - it seems like a long month!!
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6334
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159
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27% complete
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Photo Details
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16
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1
Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st May 2018 2:16pm
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dirty-water
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30-shots2026
Lou Ann
ace
I love this. It’s such a great shot!
April 13th, 2026
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