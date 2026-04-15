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George 15
Such a nosy boy! George investigating every inch. A slow walk this morning with George intent on sniffing every leaf!
Day 15 of my month of George.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
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15th April 2026 11:21am
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