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102 / 365
George 16
Chase me Chase me!! Finlay chasing George around the garden. This was a common sight after George had been annoying Finlay. George has always been a naughty boy!! I am loving finding these old shots of my boys.
Day 16 of my month of George.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th June 2018 3:54pm
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