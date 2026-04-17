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103 / 365
George 17
George having his haircut at Rhona's house. He lets her do anything. I only have to pick up a brush and he runs away and hides.
Day 17 of my month of George.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6338
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th June 2018 10:46am
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haircut
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george
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good-boy
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rhona
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30-shots2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking sharp
April 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot!
April 17th, 2026
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