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George 17 by pamknowler
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George 17

George having his haircut at Rhona's house. He lets her do anything. I only have to pick up a brush and he runs away and hides.
Day 17 of my month of George.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Looking sharp
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot!
April 17th, 2026  
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