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George 18 by pamknowler
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George 18

Coming in for a paddle Mum? George loves to walk through the padding pool after a walk. Cools his paws off and cleans them at the same time.
Day 18 of a month of George.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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