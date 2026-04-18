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104 / 365
George 18
Coming in for a paddle Mum? George loves to walk through the padding pool after a walk. Cools his paws off and cleans them at the same time.
Day 18 of a month of George.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6339
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104
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Photo Details
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th June 2018 4:08pm
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water
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george
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paddle
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paddling-pool
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30-shots2026
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