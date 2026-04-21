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107 / 365
George 21
George in his happy place - Duckpool, Devon. Taken last year on holiday. I’m looking forward to getting back down there soon.
Day 21 of my month of George.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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365 year 14
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iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2025 11:57am
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beach
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holiday
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george
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devon
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swim
,
duckpool
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