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110 / 365
George 24
George in the shadows. Even though the car park was busy at the country park we were able to walk through the woods and only met one couple with their dogs. George was so happy to say hello.
Day 24 of my month of George.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 year 14
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 11:55am
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george
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30-shots2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice, Hi George!
April 24th, 2026
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