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George 24 by pamknowler
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George 24

George in the shadows. Even though the car park was busy at the country park we were able to walk through the woods and only met one couple with their dogs. George was so happy to say hello.
Day 24 of my month of George.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
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PhotoCrazy ace
Nice, Hi George!
April 24th, 2026  
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